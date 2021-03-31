  Wednesday Mar, 31 2021 01:30:57 PM

Scattered rains over Mindanao, parts of Visayas

Breaking News • 11:45 AM Wed Mar 31, 2021
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata

MANILA – Mindanao and some areas in the Visayas will experience scattered rains on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Negros Occidental due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and the easterlies affecting Luzon and the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was seen 180 km. southwest of General Santos City. 

Meanwhile, the easterlies will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the country, PAGASA said. (PNA)

