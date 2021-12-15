Search on for child drowned in Marawi river.

COTABATO CITY --- Rescuers are still scouring Rorogagus River in Marawi City in search of a nine-year-old child who disappeared while swimming in the waterway on Tuesday morning.

The missing child is a son of Engineer Mangayaw Dibarusan, according to the police and sources from the Marawi City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Various volunteer emergency response groups are helping search for the missing child, who was swept away by a sudden gush of water from upstream.