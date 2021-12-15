  Wednesday Dec, 15 2021 04:27:18 PM

Search on for child drowned in Marawi river.

Local News • 09:30 AM Wed Dec 15, 2021
55
By: 
John M. Unson
Rescuers are still trying to locate the missing child. (From Marawi CDRRMO)

COTABATO CITY --- Rescuers are still scouring Rorogagus River in Marawi City in search of a nine-year-old child who disappeared while swimming in the waterway on Tuesday morning.

The missing child is a son of Engineer Mangayaw Dibarusan, according to the police and sources from the Marawi City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Various volunteer emergency response groups are helping search for the missing child, who was swept away by a sudden gush of water from upstream. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lanao del Sur’s demo veggie farm in full swing

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of Lanao del Sur is now producing organic vegetables in large volumes in a farm that officials want to...

Search on for child drowned in Marawi river.

COTABATO CITY --- Rescuers are still scouring Rorogagus River in Marawi City in search of a nine-year-old child who disappeared while swimming in the...

NGCP power service interruption sked affects Cotabato Light area

COTABATO CITY - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has scheduled a pwoere service interruption that affects the franchise area...

Go formally drops out of presidential race, Duterte backs out of senatorial race

MANILA – Exactly two weeks after announcing that he is pulling out of the presidential race, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has...

Man arrested for molesting 3 girls in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Policemen arrested on Monday a 34-year-old man after molesting three grade school girls in an abandoned house here....