  Monday Nov, 21 2022 07:05:53 PM

Sec. Abalos lauds 50 extremists in SK for choosing peace

Local News • 11:45 AM Mon Nov 21, 2022
36
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA
Photo courtesy of Rep. Rihan Sakaluran

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat  – Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has expressed more violent extremists will come out and surrender to help bring about peace in southern Philippines.

Abalos issued the statement after welcoming 50 former violent extremists (FVEs) members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) back to the folds of the law in Sultan Kudarat with the promise of extending government support under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

“The government under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. remains committed in its peace and order initiatives,” Abalos said in a statement released Monday (Nov. 21).

“I am glad the 50 former extremists opted to choose the road to peace,” he added.

Army Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, Police Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director for Police Regional Office (PRO-12) or Soccsksasrgen Region, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Pax Ali Mangudadatu presented the 50 former members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) to Abalos during ceremonies held at the Sultan Kudarat stadium here.              

“Rest assured that your government will workyou’re your welfare in response to your decision to lay down guns,” the DILG secretary said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Man with rifles nabbed at past midnight in Datu Odin Sinsuat

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao - Alerto police arrested Sunday night a man who acted suspiciously while drive a mini-van and approaching a...

Boxing instructor, trainee killed in Cotabato gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen shot dead a popular boxing coach and his trainee in a daring attack in a highland town of Antipas, North Cotabatyo at dusk...

2 police “assets” killed in bungled shabu sting

COTABATO CITY --- Drug dealers shot dead two civilian tipsters helping set them up in an operation in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte...

2 taga Makilala, North Cotabato, namatay dahil sa COVID 19 complications

DALAWANG TAGA MAKILALA, North Cotabato, ang namatay dahil sa complications sa COVID 19. Isa sa mga nasawi ay 21 years old at ang isa pa 69 years...

Sec. Abalos lauds 50 extremists in SK for choosing peace

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat  – Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has expressed more...