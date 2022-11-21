Sec. Abalos lauds 50 extremists in SK for choosing peace

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has expressed more violent extremists will come out and surrender to help bring about peace in southern Philippines.

Abalos issued the statement after welcoming 50 former violent extremists (FVEs) members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) back to the folds of the law in Sultan Kudarat with the promise of extending government support under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

“The government under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. remains committed in its peace and order initiatives,” Abalos said in a statement released Monday (Nov. 21).

“I am glad the 50 former extremists opted to choose the road to peace,” he added.

Army Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, Police Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director for Police Regional Office (PRO-12) or Soccsksasrgen Region, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Pax Ali Mangudadatu presented the 50 former members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) to Abalos during ceremonies held at the Sultan Kudarat stadium here.

“Rest assured that your government will workyou’re your welfare in response to your decision to lay down guns,” the DILG secretary said.