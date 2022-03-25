Sec. Ano: Paggamit ng gov't resources sa pangangampanya ay bawal

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday warned local chief executives not to allow the use of resources of local government units (LGU) in election campaign activities.

In a radio interview, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said they have received reports of candidates using government vehicles and other resources in their campaign sorties across the country.

“Yung hinahakot at ginagamit ay mga LGU vehicles. Bawal yan, hindi pupuwede yan. Tao, materyal, financial, hindi pupuwede yan na pag-aari ng gobyerno ay gagamitin (There are instances where LGU vehicles are used in bringing people. That is prohibited, it is not allowed. People, financial resources, that is not permitted since they are government owned that cannot be used),’’ he noted.

Año urged the public to immediately report these unlawful election practices to the Comelec campaign committee where they may be located in the city, municipality, and “all the way to the region.’’

“So ibigay niyo kaagad yung details diyan para masimulan kaagad natin yung investigation (give the details immediately so that the investigation can start right away),’’ Año said.

He also reminded barangay officials that "any semblance of campaigning" including the wearing of outfits akin to the political color of a candidate is illegal, emphasizing that they should be "apolitical".

Año, meanwhile, admitted that it takes time before erring candidates, government workers, and other individuals are penalized for election-related offenses since "due process" needs to be observed.

“The system is unlike in the dictatorial government where the infraction is stopped right away when the violation is committed with sanctions imposed immediately. Of course, we have due process. You have to identify the concerned parties, who the culprits are, who the accessories are. So it will really take time due to the sheer number nationwide," Año said.

He, however, said the exposure of erring individuals on social media can be an effective way to deter election offenses.

After uncovering the identities of violators, Año noted the authorities can focus on the specific incident or event that will be directly reported to the Commission on Election (Comelec) campaign committee to start the investigation. (PNA)