Sec. Galvez meets CM Ebrahim to discuss further collaboration

COTABATO CITY— Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. met with Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim Tuesday, April 12, at the Bangsamoro Government Center here.



Joining them were OPAPRU’s Assistant Secretary Atty. Wilben Mayor and Undersecretary David Diciano, BARMM Police Director Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, and the different ministers of the Bangsamoro Government.



The parties met behind close doors to discuss further collaborations in addressing the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, remaining provisions of the Bangsamoro Organic Law that are yet to be implemented, as well as the preparation for conducting safe election this May 2022.



In his opening message, the Chief Minister invited everyone to celebrate the shared gains of the peace agreement.



"Let us take this opportunity to celebrate our shared wins on what may be our greatest legacy for Mindanao and the rest of the country," said Ebrahim.



Secretary Galvez, on the other hand, expressed his delight on visiting the Bangsamoro region again.



"I am very happy to meet you today to reminisce the memories that we have, and discuss pressing concerns and come up with solutions," said Galvez.



"We know that there's much work to be done before the Duterte administration comes to an end but we believe that with the strong partnership that we have developed, we can overcome the challenges that may come our way," he added.