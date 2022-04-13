  Wednesday Apr, 13 2022 09:20:27 AM

Sec. Galvez meets CM Ebrahim to discuss further collaboration

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 08:45 AM Wed Apr 13, 2022
15
By: 
Abdullah Matucan/BIO

COTABATO CITY— Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. met with Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim Tuesday, April 12, at the Bangsamoro Government Center here.
 
Joining them were OPAPRU’s Assistant Secretary Atty. Wilben Mayor and Undersecretary David Diciano,  BARMM Police Director Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, and the different ministers of the Bangsamoro Government.
 
The parties met behind close doors to discuss  further collaborations in addressing the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, remaining provisions of the Bangsamoro Organic Law that are yet to be implemented, as well as the preparation for conducting safe election this May 2022.
 
In his opening message, the Chief Minister invited everyone to celebrate the shared gains of the peace agreement.
 
"Let us take this opportunity to celebrate our shared wins on what may be our greatest legacy for Mindanao and the rest of the country," said Ebrahim.
 
Secretary Galvez, on the other hand, expressed his delight on visiting the Bangsamoro region again.
 
"I am very happy to meet you today to reminisce the memories that we have, and discuss pressing concerns and come up with solutions," said Galvez.
 
"We know that there's much work to be done before the Duterte administration comes to an end but we believe that with the strong partnership that we have developed, we can overcome the challenges that may come our way," he added. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Sec. Galvez meets CM Ebrahim to discuss further collaboration

COTABATO CITY— Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. met with Bangsamoro Chief...

BARMM schools joining F2F classes to get P50K support fund

The Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) shall provide a one shot support fund, amounting to P50,000.00, for each school...

2 minor Dawlah Islamiya combatants, 49 others yield in Lanao Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two minor combatants and 49 supporters and couriers of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) surrendered to government troops...

14-year-old terror group member surrender to Army

COTABATO CITY - A 14-year-old member of the Dawlah Islamiya, who acted as the group’s courier of home-made bombs in Lanao del Sur, surrendered...

Cotabato Light payment center close on April 14, 15

Cotabato Light and Power Company announces holy week schedule of payment center.