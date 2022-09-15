Second BTA reelects Speaker Balindong

COTABATO CITY - COTABATO CITY —The newly appointed members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority formally convened for the inaugural session and election of the new set of officers of the Parliament today, September 15, in Cotabato City.

As ceremonial head of the BARMM’s interim government, Bangsamoro Wali Sheikh Khalifa Nando officially opened the inaugural session at 9:26 a.m., with reappointed BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim as the presiding officer.

During the inaugural session, members of the Parliament voted on the speaker, deputy speakers, majority leader, secretary-general, and sergeant-at-arms.

Atty. Pangalian Balindong was reelected unanimously as Speaker of the Parliament.

“We cannot fail because our people have suffered enough. It is only through our unity that we can repay the blood that our brothers and sisters had spilt in order to achieve their dream towards peace, progress and right for self-determination,” said Atty. Balindong.

The following are the new parliament officers as nominated and elected by the BTA members:

Atty. Pangalian Balindong, Speaker;

Atty. Lanang Ali Jr., Deputy Speaker;

Hatimil Hassan, Deputy Speaker;

Atty. Nabil Tan, Deputy Speaker;

Atty. Omar Yasser Sema, Deputy Speaker;

Atty. Paisalin Tago, Deputy Speaker;

Benjamin Loong, Deputy Speaker;

Abdulkarim Misuari, Deputy Speaker;

Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, Majority Leader;

Prof. Raby Angkal, Secretary-General; and

Abdulgani Caludtiag, Sergeant-at-Arms.

The term of the Parliament Officers will begin upon their election and will end after their successors have been elected.

During the transition period, the BTA is mandated to enact priority legislation, including the Bangsamoro Administrative Code, Bangsamoro Revenue Code, Bangsamoro Electoral Code, Bangsamoro Local Governance Code, and Bangsamoro Education Code, as well as the Bangsamoro Civil Service Code.

Three of the seven priority codes, administrative, civil service, and education, have already been approved.

The first parliament who served from 2019 to 2022 has enacted 31 bills and adopted 263 resolutions.

This afternoon, the Parliament will convene again for the inauguration of the BTA, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gracing the event. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)