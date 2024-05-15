Secretary Galvez lauds BARMM accomplishments, priority codes passage

COTABATO CITY — “The Bangsamoro Parliament has done more than enough,” said Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., commending them for enacting priority codes and other measures since its creation in 2019.



As the Parliament convenes its third regular session, Galvez looks ahead to its final year of transition, expressing confidence in their ability to enact vital measures.



The newly-appointed Bangsamoro Wali Sheikh Muslim Guiamaden banged the agong at 2:11 p.m. to officially open the third regular session.



Speaker Atty. Pangalian Balindong reiterated the Parliament’s commitment to passing remaining priority codes and other major measures aimed at enhancing governance in preparation for the regular Parliament in 2025.



Highlighting the Parliament's achievements, Balindong noted the passage of 58 major legislative measures since its inception, including priority measures addressing administrative, civil service, education, electoral, and local governance.



BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim provided updates on the region's progress and outlined the priority agenda of the Bangsamoro government.



Chief Minister Ebrahim emphasized the Parliament's efforts to advance revenue and indigenous peoples' codes, which are currently undergoing deliberations in parliamentary and statutory committees.



In addition to priority codes, Chief Minister Ebrahim urged expedited passage of measures benefiting disadvantaged sectors, including labor, gender, development, and the rights of internally displaced persons (IDPs).



It also includes the Bangsamoro Budget System Act, the Bangsamoro Investment Code, and the Charter of the Bangsamoro Development Corporation.



With the opening of the third regular session, the Bangsamoro Parliament aims to finalize priority legislation, including the revenue and indigenous peoples' codes.



Parliamentary and statutory committees are conducting public hearings and focus group discussions with stakeholders from across the region and the country to ensure thorough deliberations. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)