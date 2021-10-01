Security beef up after grenade attack in Maguindanao

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – Police here have devised security plan to prevent rifle grenade attack like what happened Thursday night here that damaged a place of worship.

Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, as raised the alert status of all police stations across the province following the incident.

Major Radzak Musa, Shariff Aguak municipal police chief, said improved security plan is already in place following a rifle grenade attack toward the municipal government compound in Barangay Poblacion.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, unidentified men fired an M-79 grenade launcher toward the government center from nowhere. The grenade landed at the dome of the Mosque located inside the compound and beside the town Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

“We could not really say this early if it is election related but we are not discounting that,” Maj. Muza said Friday.

“This unfortunate because a holy place was partially damaged,” he added.

Muza theorized that the grenade could be intended for the police office located nearby in retaliation to the death of suspected holdupper during police law enforcement operation in Shariff Aguak.

“I suspect that grenade was intended for the police, maybe,” he said, adding that nobody was hurt in the explosion.