  Friday Oct, 01 2021 07:01:37 PM

Security beef up after grenade attack in Maguindanao

Local News • 13:30 PM Fri Oct 1, 2021
73
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
The damaged dome of a Mosque inside the Shariff Aguak municipal ground. Photo from Maguindanao PNP

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – Police here have devised security plan to prevent rifle grenade attack like what happened Thursday night here that damaged a place of worship.

Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, as raised the alert status of all police stations across the province following the incident.

Major Radzak Musa, Shariff Aguak municipal police chief, said improved security plan is already in place following a rifle grenade attack toward the municipal government compound in Barangay Poblacion.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, unidentified men fired an M-79 grenade launcher toward the government center from nowhere. The grenade landed at the dome of the Mosque located inside the compound and beside the town Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

“We could not really say this early if it is election related but we are not discounting that,” Maj. Muza said Friday.

“This unfortunate because a holy place was partially damaged,” he added.

Muza theorized that the grenade could be intended for the police office located nearby in retaliation to the death of suspected holdupper during police law enforcement operation in Shariff Aguak.

“I suspect that grenade was intended for the police, maybe,” he said, adding that nobody was hurt in the explosion. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Irate dad kills three-month old for crying non-stop

COTABATO CITY --- A 20-year-old father is now detained for the death of his three-month old child whose head he hit with a feeding bottle for crying...

`Mindanao One for Peace’ dialogue held in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY  --- Peace advocates agreed to foster together unity among Muslim, Christian and non-Moro indigenous sectors in Maguindanao and in...

Security beef up after grenade attack in Maguindanao

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – Police here have devised security plan to prevent rifle grenade attack like what happened Thursday night here that...

Creation of Bangsamoro Economic Zone Authority pushed

COTABATO CITY - A Member of the Bangsamoro Parliament has filed a bill that aims at promoting and accelerating economic development in the region...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Oct. 3, Sunday

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate restructuring of primary lines, the Cotabato Light announces a 3-hour power service intrruption in downtown Cotabato...