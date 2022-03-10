  Thursday Mar, 10 2022 10:22:15 PM

Security forces discover bomb factory in Maguindanao

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 05:30 AM Thu Mar 10, 2022
6th ID news release

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A factory believed to be used in manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IED) and improvised bombs along with cache of explosives and war materials was discovered by the Joint Task Force Central forces at Barangay Pagatin, Shariff Saydona, Mustapha, Maguindanao on March 8, 2022.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division Commander disclosed that the discovered factory and assorted IEDs and other bomb components is believed to be operated and fabricated by the Emir of Daulah Islamiya - Turaiffe Group Ustadz Esmael Abdulmalik.

The explosives and bomb components discovered includes 12 assorted container type IEDs; blasting caps; several grams of ammonium nitrate, black powder, and sulfur powder; 9-volts battery; Anti-Personnel claymore mine;, ammunition for RPG and 40mm HEAT; laboratory test tube glasses; electric wires; improvised switch, cartridge shell of 57RR; and an unidentified remote control.

Maj.Gen Uy stated that the JTFC forces will never stop in hunting down these terrorists in order to stop them from attacking the communities and the civilian populace.

“I also urge everyone to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious person or thing in your locality. With your unrelenting support, it is assured that we will soon attain genuine peace and development in Mindanao”, Maj. Gen. Uy added

