Security guard in P1.6-M heist hunted

TACURONG CITY --- The police have launched an extensive hunt for a security guard who stole P1.6 million from the cashier’s office of a cooperative power utility here.

The nighttime heist that Ariel Bernabe pulled off early this week was recorded in security cameras, according to the management of the Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative, or Sukelco, whose franchise area covers this city and all towns in Sultan Kudarat.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Thursday intelligence agents are now trying to locate the suspect, a resident of nearby Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

“Our personnel in Tacurong City and in Isulan municipality are working together to put him behind bars,” Tagum said.

Police investigators said Bernabe was employed as security guard in the Sukelco office here only about a year ago.

Tagum said he has directed the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office to tap the support of local officials in Isulan in trying to determine the exact location now of Bernabe.

The Sukelco management is now helping the Tacurong City police prepare a criminal case against the suspect.