Senate assures probe on death of 24 members of Teduray tribe

MANILA – The Senate will pursue an investigation on the death of 24 members of the Teduray tribe at the foot of Mt. Minandar in Maguindanao del Norte due to a landslide on Oct. 28.

In a privilege speech Monday night, Senator Robinhood Padilla asked for his colleagues’ support as he lamented that a resort was constructed on the tribe’s ancestral domain in Sitio Tabunon, Barangay Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, forcing their relocation in 2020 to the accident site.

He earlier filed Senate Resolution 280, urging a probe on the landslide that caused the deaths and injuries to 30 others following massive flooding at the height of Tropical Storm Paeng.

“Mahal na Ginoong Pangulo, sawang-sawa na ako sa isyu. Sasandali pa lang po ako sa Senado katakot-takot na reklamo na ng mga katutubong Pilipino ang natatanggap ko (Mr. President, I'm fed up. In such a short time, I’ve already received numerous complaints from indigenous peoples),” Padilla said in his speech.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said the resolution was already referred to the Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, which Padilla himself chairs, adding that the Senate has been busy tackling the 2023 budget.

Opposition Senators Risa Hontiveros and Koko Pimentel likewise assured support of Padilla's resolution. (Leonel Abasola/PNA)