The Senate approved on its second reading the Senate Bill (SB) 2214 during its 7th Plenary Session today, Aug. 25, 2021.

SB 2214 is entitled “An Act Resetting the First Regular Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, amending, for the purpose, Section 13, Article XVI of Republic Act No. 11054, otherwise known as the "Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.”