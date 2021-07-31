Seniors in North Cotabato's remote village get "single shot" vaccines

MAGPET, North Cotabato - A total of 65 individual from A2 (Senior Citizens) and A3 (Adult with comorbidities) including a 92- year old woman got their Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen single shot vaccine against covid-19 today at Barangay Temporan, Magpet, Cotabato.

The Local Government Unit of Magpet thru its Municipal Health Office conducted its first barangay site vaccination at barangay Temporan. Barangay Temporan is one of the 16 barangays in the municipality considered as Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

The main purpose of this barangay site vaccination is to reach-out the senior citizens and adult with comorbidities the accessibility to the vaccination due to distance and transportation difficulties.

The vaccination team including the MDRRM personnel was spearheaded by Dr. Florilyn Pimentel the Municipal Health Officer.

Dr. Venancio Ang of the Integrated Provincial Health Office, Dr Rubelita Agalot and Ms Mercy Salamida, RN of the Provincial DOH Office was also present during the roll out.

Barangays Don Panaca including Sallab and Manobo is scheduled on August 11 and 12 respectively.