SGA villages in NoCot get solar street lights

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – Residents of four adjoining villages here are grateful for the rural electrification project that provided electricity, a project that they have been waiting for so long.

Through the Special Development Fund Office, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) has used an effective strategy so that people can own the project

“Our Ministry thru its Special Development Fund office and using the Community driven development method continues to install solar lights in the barangays of Datu Mantil, Kadingilan, Simsiman, and Datu Binasing in the Special Geographic Area,” Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM-MILG minister, said.

Sinarimbo said the electrification in four villages are just the beginning.

“Other barangays that earlier have identified this project as their priority during the consultation and program formulation will receive the same,” Sinarimbo said.

He said other projects such as water system, community activity centers, livelihood assistance and dispersal of farm machineries in the SGA under the direct management and supervision of MILG are ongoing.

“We thank the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim for his continuing support to MILG, especially on its projects that will improve the lives of ordinary Bangsamoro,” said Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson,