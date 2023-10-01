SGA's Pigcawayan cluster market place opening soon

COTABATO CITY - Lawyer Naguib G Sinarimbo, Minister of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM), is pleased to announce that the Pigcawayan Cluster of the Special Geographic Area (SGA's) Public Market is nearly ready, with the market giving booths and spaces for business owners from the Pigcawayan Cluster's 12 barangays.

Farmers and fishermen will be able to easily market their catch, he said, adding that he believes the project will provide many of the constituents with business prospects while also making it easy for them and other adjacent barangays to access goods and services.

Padian, or market, has been the locality's growth engine. It has also served as a gathering place for people to congregate and speak, fostering a sense of community.

"We have always enjoyed market days and Padian," Sinarimbo said.

"In my younger days," Minister Sinarimbo reminisces, "we always looked forward to market days in Pigcawayan where we could eat 'grilled pastil' and the all-time favorite halo-halo during summer."

He said the new public market will provide amenities and spaces for both existing and new vendors. This will open up new prospects for locals, particularly those in the business sector, as well as generate more revenue for the community.

"Profits will continue to flow in the local community. The Pigcawayan cluster will have a memorable experience as well as a sense of pride and hope as a result of the establishment of this type of public market," he said.

The market, worth ₱25 million and funded by the Bangsamoro Appropriations Act (BAA) 2020 Contingency Fund, is one of MILG's grassroots community infrastructure projects, aimed to stimulate regional economic growth and activity while also providing opportunities for local residents.