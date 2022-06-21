  Tuesday Jun, 21 2022 11:48:35 AM

Shabu dealer dead, 2 hohorts arrest in Cotabato City 

Local News • 08:15 AM Tue Jun 21, 2022
John M. Unson
The cohorts of slain drug illegal den operator Alex Usman are now detained. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY - State agents shot dead an uncooperative illegal drug den owner and arrested two of his cohorts in an entrapment operation here Monday.

Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, on Tuesday identified the slain shabu dealer as Alex Usman.

Usman operated an illegal drug den in Sitio Talitay in Barangay Rosary Heights 7 here.

Usman, long under surveillance by PDEA-BARMM for peddling of shabu, died instantly from multiple bullet wounds.PDEA-BARMM agents, backed by personnel of different police units and the Army’s 99th Infantry Battalion, immediately neutralized Usman when he pulled out a gun and opened fire after sensing he had sold P102,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics operatives.

Two of his accomplices, Danny Kusain and Arab Dalandas, were arrested after the shootout.

They are now under PDEA-BARMM’s custody. 

 

 

