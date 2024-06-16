  Sunday Jun, 16 2024 07:40:43 AM

Shabu dealer killed in shootout with PDEA-12 agents

Peace and Order • 19:45 PM Sat Jun 15, 2024
By: 
John Felix Unson
Anti-narcotics agents had seized from the slain Jeffrey Sobusa Pudadera P105,000 worth of shabu and a 9 millimeter Taurus pistol.  (From PDEA-12)

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead an elusive shabu dealer in an entrapment operation on Friday night in Koronadal City that turned awry when he resisted arrest.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said that their agents were forced to neutralize the 45-year-old Jeffrey Sobusa Pudadera when he pulled out a gun and opened fire when he sensed that he had sold to them his illegal merchandise during a tradeoff in Barangay Zone 4 in Koronadal City.

PDEA-12 agents had confiscated from the slain Pudadera P105,000 worth of shabu and a Taurus 9 millimeter pistol with serial numbers TVL 09773.

A resident of Navarro Subdivision in Barangay General Paulino Santos in Koronadal City, Pudadera, who had used his being a tricycle driver as a cover for his shabu peddling activities, had reportedly eluded several anti-narcotics stings targeting him that different law-enforcement units had laid in recent months.

Local officials who helped plan Pudadera’s supposed peaceful entrapment told reporters that PDEA-12 agents had no way but to return fire when he shot one of them, sparking a brief shootout that resulted in his death.

 

