Shabu trafficker connected to terror group arrested in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents entrapped Tuesday another shabu dealer in Maguindanao linked to the Dawlah Islamiya terror group.

Relatives told reporters the 54-year-old Ebrahim Guiamel Donding, now clamped down in a detention facility here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, shared half of his monthly earnings to the Dawlah Islamiya.

Donding was arrested Tuesday after selling P340,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a tradeoff in Barangay Limbo in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

The Dawlah Islamiya, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.

In a statement Wednesday, the PDEA-BARMM said it was relatives of Donding who provided information on his drug trafficking activities, enabling agents to plot the sting that resulted in his arrest.

The PDEA-BARMM has charged him with violation of the Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Besides the P340,000 worth of shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also confiscated from Donding an M14 assault rifle and his motorcycle that he used in delivering his illegal merchandise to contacts in different towns in the first district of Maguindanao.