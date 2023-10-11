Shariff Aguak mayor, vice mayor condemn ambush of Arab national, wife

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao Sur - Mayor Datu Akmad Mitra Ampatuan and Vice Mayor Engr. Marop Ampatuan, both condemned in its highest form the ambush of a foreign national along the national highway of this town.

The said ambush of an Arab national transpired past 6:00 o'clock in the evening that resulted to the instantaneous death of the said foreigner.

Initial investigation says that the victim was driving his Ford Ranger Wildtrak pick-up from Brgy. Labu-Labu in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur along with his Filipina wife and the wife's brother traversing the national highway when chased upon by riding tandem infront of a restaurant here until the vehicle was stopped in motion upon reaching near a gas station.

The Arab national's wife was wounded and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital. The other person seated at the back did not incur any wounds.

Some information reached the authorities that the couple have purchased a property at Brgy. Labu-Labu, Datu Hoffer town. The cadaver was immediately brought to the wife's hometown in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Mayor Datu Akmad "Mitra" B. Ampatuan is worried about the killings in this town prompting him to have doubts that some are tainting the good image of his leadership in this municipality.

Both the mayor and the vice mayor orders the police chief of this town for an immediate and thorough investigation for the early resolution of the case.