  Thursday Mar, 02 2023 12:19:58 AM

Simunul modern town hall nearing completion

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 20:00 PM Wed Mar 1, 2023
46
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez /MILG news release

COTABATO CITY – The municipal hall project in Tawi-Tawi’s historic island town of Simunul is nearing completion.

According to Minister of the Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo, the Municipal Hall project in Tawi-Tawi's historic island municipality of Simunul is nearing completion and will be inaugurated soonest.

This infrastructure project, funded by the BARMM Contingency Fund 2020, is part of the Ministry's Local Government Facilities Development (LGFD) Program, which aims to improve the services of constituent local government units in the BARMM.

To put context in the story, it should be noted that Islam was first introduced in Tawi-Tawi, the country’s southernmost province, also known as the “Cradle of Islam, in 1930 by Sheikh Karimul Makhdum who also built the country’s first Mosque.

Masjid Sheikh Karimul Makhdum, now named after the Arab missionary, is the Philippines’ oldest mosque located in Tubig Indangan in the island municipality of Simunul.

In 2013, then Pres. Benigno Aquino III singed RA 10573, declaring Masjid Sheikh Karimul Makhdum a national historical landmark, a must see for history buffs and Muslim faithful in the country.

The new town hall is intended to help Simunul, a previous recipient of an SGLG award, enhance its performance even more, according to Minister Sinarimbo.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Simunul modern town hall nearing completion

COTABATO CITY – The municipal hall project in Tawi-Tawi’s historic island town of Simunul is nearing completion. According to Minister of the...

6th ID chief installs new 40th IB commander

May bago ng mamumuno sa 40th Infantry (Magiting) Battalion matapos na isinagawa ang turn-over ceremony sa punong himpilan ng 40IB sa Brgy. Kabengi,...

6th ID expecting surrender of more NPAs soon

COTABATO CITY - The military is expecting the surrender of no fewer than 50 more ranking New People’s Army guerillas from across central...

Barangay exec, tricycle driver busted in separate drug stings

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents entrapped Tuesday a barangay councilor long under surveillance for peddling shabu to constituents...

DOH warns public against summer diseases

MANILA – Heatstroke and dehydration are two of the most common conditions during the dry season, a health official warned on Tuesday. In a...