Sinarimbo: DILG to honor 14 BARMM LGUs with SGLG awards

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:45 PM Mon Dec 12, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Fourteen local government units from across the Bangsamoro Region with outstandig performance via moral governance and development will be honored by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Manila this week.

Interior Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo saud these LGUs will be honored with the highly coveted 2022 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) Award on 15 December 2022 at The Manila Hotel in Manila for their outstanding performance in local administration and service delivery across several areas.

He expressed his delight, congratulating the 14 local governments that met the stringent SGLG criteria.

He stated that the 14 local governments serve as models for other local governments seeking meaningful moral governance and development.

In addition to receiving the SGLG marker for this year, LGU grantees are also eligible for the SGLG Incentive Fund, which they can use to fund regional development initiatives that support strategic and governmental goals.

