Sinarimbo: "Having good people in government makes good governance possible"

COTABATO CITY – After over two years of exhaustive training, a total of 86 Local Government Operations Officers of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) have graduated.

“These trainees were drawn from across the provinces of the region and their only passport in entering the ministry was competence and commitment. Congratulations Batch 52-A SINDAW!” said BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo in a statement.

“This training, conducted by the Local Government Academy of the DILG in partnership with our ministry, is historic,” he added.

"Having good people in government makes good governance possible," Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo recalled that in October of 2019, he sought the assistance of the LGA in training applicants for MILG-BARMM.

“This birthed a partnership which we are truly proud of. During the course of the training, I have been privileged to gain the support of DILG Sec. Eduardo Año in mobilizing the entire department to provide seasoned trainers and resource persons from across the different regions of the country,” he said.

Speaking during the program, Sinarimbo said: “I am truly grateful to LGA and the DILG for this partnership and the opportunity to collaborate. I am equally indebted to the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and the Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua who both believed and supported this endeavor.”

Sinarimbo said the training has surely equipped the LGOOs across the region with the necessary expertise and capacity to managed operations of local government units in their respective areas of assignment.

“These graduates, whom I am mighty proud of, will constitute the core of the bureaucracy of the MILG. Given their training and the values instilled in them, I am more confident now that we can transform, not just this ministry, but the LGUs which they will assist, thereby optimizing the service delivery of LGUs in the region. This will all redound to the benefit of our people,” Sinarimbo said.