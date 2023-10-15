Sinarimbo: Macacua asks DOF to name new MagNorte provincial treasurer

COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua has asked the Department of Finance to name new provincial treasurer after the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF-12) appointed treasurer refused to report for work.

“Gov. Macacua, the sitting governor, has asked DOF to name the new provincial treasurer so the provincial government can make use of its national tax allocation,” Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government said during the “Sindaw Bangsamoro” program aired over DXMS-AM and DXOL-FM on Friday, Oct. 13.

Sinarimbo did not name the treasurer who refused to report for work.

Earlier, Sinarimbo, also spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), has said that the office of the solicitor general under the Office of the President has filed motion for reconsideration on the Supreme Court decision.

He solicitor general’s office has been asked to air its side of the issue.

Sinarimbo, a lawyer, said the BARMM has filed motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court by first securing a copy of the decision directing the BLGF 12 to name a provincial treasurer for Maguindanao Norte.

“The decision of the SC is not yet final and executory and will be taken up by the SC most probably en banc because of the motion for reconsideration,” he said.

Macacua, he said, his appointment stands and the national tax allocation (formerly IRA) continues to be deposited in the account of the province.

“There is a challenge in disbursement, not because the governor was not authorized, but because the designated provincial treasurer refused to report,” Sinarimbo said.

On claim by some sectors that Pres. Marcos should resolve the controversy in Maguindanao del Norte so the province can operate smoothly, once and for all, Sinarimbo said he has done so in April this year.

“The President has already made the decision and intervened in the raging controversy in the province (in April 2023),” he said “by issuing the appointments of governor and vice governor and Sangguniang Panglalawigan members.”

Sinarimbo recalled that after the oathtaking in Malacanang of Gov. Macacua and Vice Gov. Ainee Sinsuat, the President’s marching orders were “since there were already appointed officials, unite and act as one for the interest of the province.”

“That intervention remains at has not been changed by the President,” Sinarimbo said.