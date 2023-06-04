  Sunday Jun, 04 2023 12:50:34 PM

Sinarimbo signs MOU with 5 mayors for Project REAL

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:45 AM Sun Jun 4, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez
Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo expressed optimism about the positive impact of Project REAL to the five pilot LGU-beneficiaries. (MILG-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY – The minister of the interior and local government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has sealed Friday an agreement for the implementation of Project REAL (Revenue Enhancement Assistance for Local Government Units (LGUs).

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, MILG minister, signed the agreement with the mayors of Sultan Mastura, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Buldon in Maguindanao del Norte and Pualas, and Binidayan in Lanao del Sur.

He said the primary objective of Project REAL is to reduce LGUs’ dependency on the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA), more known now as National Tax Allocation (NTA) or the share from National Taxes by bolstering and diversifying their revenue streams.

Sinarimbo said the program is aimed at improving revenue generation for LGUs and to wean them off from IRA or now share from National Taxes dependency by increasing and improving their revenue streams.

The five towns are expected to benefit from improved revenue generation mechanisms and improve fiscal management under the program.

