"Sindaw Bangsamoro" program returns to DXMS and now, DXOL-FM

COTABATO CITY – In a bid to fully inform the public about development programs the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have been doing, promoting and putting up, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) resumed its radio program “Sindaw Bangsamoro” over DXMS-AM and HAPPY FM starting March 3.

The two-day program that comes every Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. is hosted by development communication expert Irene Fernandez-Gonzales.

Sindaw Bangsamoro is also aired over DXGD-AM in Tawi-Tawi on a replay basis from 11 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

It is simultaneously aired over FB pages of DXMS-AM and HAPPY FM as well as in the MILG FB page.

“Sindaw” means “Light.”

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister and spokesperson, said "Sindaw" symbolizes light and good governance.

Sinarimbo also emphasized the importance of informing the people what BARMM is doing and will continue to do, for them.

He said the BARMM, through the MILG, has been empowering local government units across the region, providing them the needed “instruments” to make local governance effective and serve the Bangsamoro best.

Through this radio platform of information dissemination Sinarimbo, MILG will provide series of modular lectures on vital topics on local governance such as local legislation, local planning and budgeting, and barangay governance, among others.

“This is to continue to capacitate our LGUs despite the restriction on face to face workshops as a result of the pandemic,” he said then.

"Sindaw Bangsamoro" will feature performing and excellent local chief executives or good practices of LGUs in the Bangsamoro so that other LGUS may emulate them.

Sinarimbo said good governance is effective if the local government units have the physical facilities like infrastructure and the local officials have leadership qualities.

Local officials have been empowered by providing them additional technical skills in running the affairs of the LGU.

Sindaw Bangsamoro also features success stories, real life stories of Bangsamoro that is worth emulating and promoting so it can help build better and improved society to live in.