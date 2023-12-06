  Wednesday Dec, 06 2023 08:56:37 PM

SK gov offers P1-M for arrest of MSU bombers

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 17:00 PM Wed Dec 6, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez
File photo of Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu

KORONADAL CITY  – A P1 million reward will be given for any information on the identification, whereabouts, and eventual arrest of persons behind the Marawi City bombing.

The offer was made by Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu during the Soccsksargen Regional Development Council (RDC-12) meeting here on Monday.

He said the reward money will hopefully help fast-track the investigation so that justice will be served to the victims of the Dec. 3 IED explosion during the Catholic mass inside the Dimaporo gymnasium that left four dead and over 40 injured.

Mangudadatu said the bomb attack was an act of terrorism that claimed innocent lives and injuries to many Catholic faithful in attendance.

"We intensely condemn this as a barbaric, terroristic, and inhumane act. This kind of act could not be justified for any reason," Mangudadatu said. “This is far away from what religion is. It should not be something that would cause division among the Muslims and the Christians,” he added.

“The incident should instead be a call to everyone to unite and become an advocate of peace, to be resilient, and to become more vigilant as there are a few who would want to stir chaos despite the government’s efforts to improve the peace and order situation of the country including the aspiration for a long and lasting peace in Mindanao,” Mangudadatu said.

He also appealed to the people of Mindanao to remain calm and allow authorities to resolve the crime to help prevent the situation from worsening.

The RDC-12 also passed Resolution 253 condemning the MSU-Marawi bombing.

RDC is the highest policy-making body in the Soccsksargen region composed of local government executives, representatives from national and local government agencies, and the private sector. 

