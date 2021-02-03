SK local officials accused of graft post bail

COTABATO CITY – Local officials in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat facing administrative complaint on Tuesday posted bail before the local court that issued warrants for their arrest.

This after Isulan Vice Mayor Lord Dean Castillo, town Councilors Rene Aristoza, Mariblithe Cartujano-Garingo, Gina Belmes Dael, Ryan M. Dumaran and Sangguniang Kabataan chair and ex-officio member Clarice Lagdamen were ordered arrested by Judge Allan Edwin Boncavil of RTC-Branch 19 for violation of RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act).

Castillo denied reports circulating in the social media that he and the other accused have been arrested by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

“We were not arrested, we voluntarily went to the court to post bail, went to the police to submit necessary documents,” Castillo said in a statement.

“We are not in any way involved in graft or corruption,” he stressed. Castillo said he and other local officials did not receive any subpoena from the provincial prosecutor’s office to air their side on the case filed against them.

The vice mayor recalled that barangay health workers in two villages of Isulan have filed complaints against their village chairs after they were removed from their respective jobs following the 2019 elections.

“The complaints against the barangay chairpersons were filed before the Isulan SP, it is still pending,” Castillo said.

However, Castillo said, the village chair filed complaint against him and other councilors before the Sangguiang Panglalawigan for violation of RA 3019. He did not name the village officials not specifically what violations they have committed as alleged.

All the accused have posted P90,000 bail bond each before the sala of Judge Boncavil.

Castillo also smelled something unsual since the subpoena from the prosecutor’s office.

“The subpoena from the prosecutor’s office dated December 15, 2020 directing us to submit our counter affidavit, received at 1:09 p.m. this day February 02, 2021 after we have already been indicted and a warrant of arrest was already issued against us and after (that) we have already posted bail,” Castillo said Tuesday.

He said all of them believed someone or somebody was behind the filing of charges against them.