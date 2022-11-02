Slain NPA official had 39 cases pending in courts

COTABATO CITY --- A leader of the New People’s Army wanted for 39 high-profile criminal cases was killed in a brief shootout with soldiers in Sultan Kudarat province Monday.

Col. Michael Santos, commander of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade, said Tuesday Emmanuel Fernandez died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Fernandez was secretary of the NPA’s self-styled Far South Mindanao Region Command operating in central Mindanao’s adjoining Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces and whose leaders were tagged in bombings of commercial establishments and public transportations after owners had refused to pay “protection” on monthly basis.

Fernandez and his followers opened fire first at personnel of units under the 603rd Infantry Brigade dispatched to check his reported presence in Barangay Buenaflures in Senator Ninoy Aquino in Sultan Kudarat province, sparking a gunfight.

Santos said it was residents of Barangay Buenaflures, long ranting about NPA extortion activities, who informed them about the presence of Fernandez and his men in the area.

Local officials and traditional community elders have confirmed that three wounded followers of Fernandez, identified only as Alex, Meynard and Rudio, were seen being carried away by companions as they scampered away.

Soldiers found beside the cadaver of Buenaflores a .45 caliber pistol, an M16 assault rifle and fragmentation grenades.