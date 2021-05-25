Smuggled cigarettes seized by JTF Central troops in Lanao del Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Some ten (10) boxes of smuggled cigarettes amounting to P150, 000 were confiscated by 5th Marine Company (MBLT-5) of the 1st Marine Brigade under Joint Task Force Central in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on May 23, 2021.

Brigadier General Jonas Lumawag, Commanding Officer of the 1st Marine Brigade, said the smuggled items were intercepted at Narciso Ramos Highway, Barangay Bacayawan in the said town around 1:00 pm.

“While our troops conduct a joint random checkpoint operation with other law enforcement agencies, flagged down one (1) Toyota HIACE (White Van) with plate number DAG 5316 driven by Asnawe Cabugatan Barua, 31 years old, residing at Brgy Banday, Malabang, LDS which contained 10 large boxes of smuggled cigarettes” BGen. Lumawag said.

The driver is now under the custody of the Malabang Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and filing of cases.

“The driver revealed that the contrabands came from Malabang town and are scheduled to be transported to Picong, Lanao del Sur” said Lieutenant Colonel Tino Maslan, Commanding Officer of 5th Marine Battalion Landing Team.

With the accomplishment, Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of JTF Central lauded the efforts of the troops for conducting an intensified operations to suppress illegal importation of goods, such as cigarettes, within the area of jurisdiction of JTF Central. “This only shows that while our troops perform their mission to uphold peace and security and to support in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, security forces also remain vigilant to prevent other unlawful activities, especially those syndicate groups involved in hampering our trade and legal businesses” Maj. Gen. Uy stated.