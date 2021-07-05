Sobejana: PRRD to visit Sulu after C-130 crash, death toll rises to 50

COTABATO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Sulu today to meet with military and local officials following the the tragic C-130 cargo plane crash Sunday that killed at least 50 soldiers and civilians on the ground.

Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana today said the remains of soldiers are on the way to Zamboanga City on board a Navy vessel before they will be sent to Northern Mindanao where most of the fatalities came from.

“I sympathize to the highest level to the families of those of perished,” Sobejana told Church-run Radio DXMS here Monday morning.

He said the latest count is 50 dead, three of whom were civilians. Four other civilians were injured.

He assured that the government is attending to the needs of all who were injured in the mishap that happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We have our team of investigators, we are in the thick of our investigation to determine what caused the tragedy,” Sobejana added.

“Let us wait for the investigation to be completed so we have an accurate picture of what happened,” he said.