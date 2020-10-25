Soccsksargen cops undergo SWAT training

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, police regional direcotr for the Soccsksargen region graced and acted as the guest of honor and speaker during the opening ceremony of Special Weapon And Tactics (SWAT) training held at PRO 12 Granstand on October 20, 2020.

A 45-day rigorous training composed of seven teams with 70 participants coming from different Provincial and City Office and Regional Mobile Force Battalion of Police Regional Office 12.

The SWAT course is one of the PNP special operation training designed to enhance individual skills specifically in Close Quarter Battle, Handgun Proficiency, swift judgment call in any hostile situation, and how to respond to urban high risk situations.