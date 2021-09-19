  Sunday Sep, 19 2021 02:28:06 PM

Soccsksargen has 446 new COVID-19 infections

HEALTH • 07:00 AM Sun Sep 19, 2021
41
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FORTY-SIX (446) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY FOUR (484) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 45,703 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,257 (13.69%) are active cases, 37,981 (83.10%) recoveries and 1,457 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.

