Socoteco 1 announcement

Socoteco advisory

Scheduled service interruption on:

September 12, 2023 (Tuesday)

Time 4:30PM-5:00PM

Affected: Feeder 13

Portion of Koronadal covering the following: Portion of Brgy. Paraiso, Purok Nursery, Victory Homes, Purok Tuburan, Prk Hillside, Alunan Ave. to roundball, Bonifacio-Marañon Circuit, Abad Santos St., ProTech Center, DPWH, Prov’l. Capitol & Hospital, NDMU Complex, South Cotabato Gym, Bonifacio-Mabini Circuit and St. Anthony Cathedral. Brgy. Tinongcop, Tantangan,

click feeder coverage here: https://socoteco-1.com/.../substation-feeders-coverage-area/

Reasons: Load transfer of Feeder 91, 92 and 93 to Feeder 13

***Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

