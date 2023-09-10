Socoteco 1 announcement
Socoteco advisory
Scheduled service interruption on:
September 12, 2023 (Tuesday)
Time 4:30PM-5:00PM
Affected: Feeder 13
Portion of Koronadal covering the following: Portion of Brgy. Paraiso, Purok Nursery, Victory Homes, Purok Tuburan, Prk Hillside, Alunan Ave. to roundball, Bonifacio-Marañon Circuit, Abad Santos St., ProTech Center, DPWH, Prov’l. Capitol & Hospital, NDMU Complex, South Cotabato Gym, Bonifacio-Mabini Circuit and St. Anthony Cathedral. Brgy. Tinongcop, Tantangan,
click feeder coverage here: https://socoteco-1.com/.../substation-feeders-coverage-area/
Reasons: Load transfer of Feeder 91, 92 and 93 to Feeder 13
***Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.