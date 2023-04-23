  Sunday Apr, 23 2023 01:52:31 AM

Socoteco 1 announces power interruption for April 23, Sunday

Local News • 12:45 PM Sat Apr 22, 2023
92
By: 
Socoteco advisory

Time  8:30AM-4:00PM (7 hrs. and 30 mins.)

Affected:

FEEDER 41

Brgy. Lopez Jeana, Brgy. Puti, Brgy San Miguel of Norala and Faciolan Ricemill.Portion of Sitio Manisi, Sitio Highway and

BO. 3 Rizal, Banga

FEEDER 42

Matinong Ricemill, Villalobos Ricemill, Huqueriza Ricemill, Brgy Esperanza Norala, Tacul Tacul, Bliss Norala, Brgy Guinsang-an (Temporarily transferred from Feeder 41): Brgy. Lopez Jeana, Brgy. Puti, Brgy San Miguel of Norala and Faciolan Ricemill.

Reason/s: Massive line clearing, installation of anti-gecko, replacement of dilapidated hardware, and other preventive maintenance activities.

***Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

