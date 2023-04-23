Socoteco 1 announces power interruption for April 23, Sunday
Socoteco advisory
Time 8:30AM-4:00PM (7 hrs. and 30 mins.)
Affected:
FEEDER 41
Brgy. Lopez Jeana, Brgy. Puti, Brgy San Miguel of Norala and Faciolan Ricemill.Portion of Sitio Manisi, Sitio Highway and
BO. 3 Rizal, Banga
FEEDER 42
Matinong Ricemill, Villalobos Ricemill, Huqueriza Ricemill, Brgy Esperanza Norala, Tacul Tacul, Bliss Norala, Brgy Guinsang-an (Temporarily transferred from Feeder 41): Brgy. Lopez Jeana, Brgy. Puti, Brgy San Miguel of Norala and Faciolan Ricemill.
Reason/s: Massive line clearing, installation of anti-gecko, replacement of dilapidated hardware, and other preventive maintenance activities.
***Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.