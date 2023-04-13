  Thursday Apr, 13 2023 07:58:58 PM

Socoteco 1 announces power interruption in Banga

Local News • 17:00 PM Thu Apr 13, 2023
42
By: 
Socoteco 1 advisory

KORONADAL CITY - Socoteco 1 announces scheduled service interruption on April 15, 2023, Saturday

Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9 hrs.)

Affected:

Circuit Brgy. Punong Grande, Banga of Feeder 92.

Portion of Sitio Manisi, Sitio Highway and Bo.3 Rizal, Banga.

Reason/s: To facilitate the construction/tie line of 13.2 kV (three phase) distribution line to interconnect Feeder 92 of Banga Substation and Feeder 41 of Norala Substation.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power ASAP.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBD BIDA BALITA (April 13, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   LIMANG MIEMBRO NG LAWLESS ARMED GROUP, patay sa police operation sa Tulunan, North Cotabato 2   MGA NAPATAY...

Socoteco 1 announces power interruption in Banga

KORONADAL CITY - Socoteco 1 announces scheduled service interruption on April 15, 2023, Saturday Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9 hrs.) Affected:...

Estudyante patay, 2 iba pa sugatan sa banggaan ng mga motor sa Parang, Maguindanao Norte

DEAD ON ARRIVAL sa ospital ang isang estudyante habang nagpapagaling naman ang nakabanggan nito nang magkasalpukan ang minamanehong nilang mga...

Cotabato Light announces emergency power service interruption in Poblacion 3

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Coabato Light) announces emergency power interruption affecting residential areas along...

`Vendetta attacks’ by cohorts of slain wanted men anticipated

COTABATO CITY - Authorities are bracing for retaliations by local terrorists for the deaths of four accomplices, tagged in high-profile crimes,...