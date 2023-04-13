Socoteco 1 announces power interruption in Banga

KORONADAL CITY - Socoteco 1 announces scheduled service interruption on April 15, 2023, Saturday

Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9 hrs.)

Affected:

Circuit Brgy. Punong Grande, Banga of Feeder 92.

Portion of Sitio Manisi, Sitio Highway and Bo.3 Rizal, Banga.

Reason/s: To facilitate the construction/tie line of 13.2 kV (three phase) distribution line to interconnect Feeder 92 of Banga Substation and Feeder 41 of Norala Substation.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power ASAP.