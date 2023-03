Scheduled service interruption on March 18, 2023, Saturday

TimeL 8:00AM-5:00PM (9 hrs.)

Affected:

Portion of Brgy. Carpenter Hill after Regional Center and Brgy. Saravia, City of Koronadal

Reasons: Conduct line clearing, re-tightening of circuit jumpers, replacement of dilapidated structure and broken hard wares

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.