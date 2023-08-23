Socoteco 1 announces power service interruption in Surallah

August 26, 2023 (Saturday)

Time 8:00AM-5:00 PM

Affected:

FEEDER 21

click feeder coverage here: https://socoteco-1.com/.../substation-feeders-coverage-area/

Reasons: Massive line clearing, installation of stirrups and cut-out extension insulator at major circuits, re-fusing, re-tightening of loose connectors/cut-out terminal and other related activities.

***Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power