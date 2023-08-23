  Wednesday Aug, 23 2023 08:59:58 AM

Socoteco 1 announces power service interruption in Surallah

Local News • 23:15 PM Tue Aug 22, 2023
69
By: 
Socoteco advisory

August 26, 2023 (Saturday)

Time 8:00AM-5:00 PM

Affected:

FEEDER 21

click feeder coverage here: https://socoteco-1.com/.../substation-feeders-coverage-area/

Reasons: Massive line clearing, installation of stirrups and cut-out extension insulator at major circuits, re-fusing, re-tightening of loose connectors/cut-out terminal and other related activities.

***Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P4.7-M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte 

COTABATO CITY - Law-enforcement teams seized P4.7 million worth of shabu from five alleged dealers entrapped in separate operations in Maguindanao...

Mga PWDs at Seniors, pinayuhan ng Comelec BARMM na bumuto ng maaga

COMELEC-BARMM, patuloy ang panawagan sa mga PWDs, seniors at pregnant women na bumoto ng maaga sa panahon ng BSKE SINABI ito ni COMELEC-BARMM...

MagNorte drug peddler couple falls, yields P3.4-M meth

COTABATO CITY – After months of surveillance operations, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...

Socoteco 1 announces power service interruption in Surallah

August 26, 2023 (Saturday) Time 8:00AM-5:00 PM Affected: FEEDER 21 click feeder coverage here: https://socoteco-1.com/.../substation-...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Aug 23 in Dona Teresa St, Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate maintenance activity in Dona Teresa Street, Cotabato City, power services will be interrupted in the area, the Cotabato...