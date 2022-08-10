Socoteco-1 announces scheduled power service interruption

EMERGENCY power interruption on

August 11, 2022, Thursday

Time 8:30AM-12:00NN (3hrs. & 30mins.)

Area/s Affected:

Purok Quezon, Brgy. Rang-ay, Banga

Reason/s: Replacement of rotten pole #236123

August 11, 2022, Thursday

Time 2:00PM-4:00PM (2hrs.)

Area/s Affected:

Sitio Maasin, Brgy. Reyes, Banga

Reason/s: Relocation of pole #1565

August 13, 2022, Saturday

Time 9:00AM-4:00PM (7hrs.)

Area/s Affected:

Sitio Goodwino, Brgy. Canahay, Surallah

Reason/s: Extension of underbuilt

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.