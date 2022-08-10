  Wednesday Aug, 10 2022 07:57:43 PM

Socoteco-1 announces scheduled power service interruption

Local News • 19:45 PM Wed Aug 10, 2022
7
By: 
Socoteco advisory

EMERGENCY power interruption on

August 11, 2022, Thursday
Time 8:30AM-12:00NN (3hrs. & 30mins.)

Area/s Affected:
Purok Quezon, Brgy. Rang-ay, Banga

Reason/s: Replacement of rotten pole #236123

August 11, 2022, Thursday
Time 2:00PM-4:00PM (2hrs.)

Area/s Affected:
Sitio Maasin, Brgy. Reyes, Banga

Reason/s: Relocation of pole #1565

August 13, 2022, Saturday
Time 9:00AM-4:00PM (7hrs.)

Area/s Affected:
Sitio Goodwino, Brgy. Canahay, Surallah

Reason/s: Extension of underbuilt

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PDEA Lanao Sur operation nets P102k shabu, peddlers and FAs

COTABATO CITY - The PDEA BARMM and PRO BAR's relentless region-wide intensified campaign against illegal drugs resulted in the arrest of three (3)...

Socoteco-1 announces scheduled power service interruption

EMERGENCY power interruption on August 11, 2022, Thursday Time 8:30AM-12:00NN (3hrs. & 30mins.) Area/s Affected: Purok Quezon, Brgy...

3 drug peddlers in SK, Maguindanao drug buy bust

MAGUINDANAO – In the continuos campaign against anti-illegal drugs, joint operatives of PDEA Maguindanao (lead unit) together with Sultan Kudarat MPS...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Aug. 14

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces today that power service intrruption will be experienced on its whole...

3 more NPAs yield; new 6th ID head says more soon

► Maj. Gen. Roy Galido is set to assume office this week ► Danilo Englateria was a ranking NPA leader operating in Daguma ranges in Sultan...