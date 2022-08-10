Socoteco-1 announces scheduled power service interruption
Socoteco advisory
EMERGENCY power interruption on
August 11, 2022, Thursday
Time 8:30AM-12:00NN (3hrs. & 30mins.)
Area/s Affected:
Purok Quezon, Brgy. Rang-ay, Banga
Reason/s: Replacement of rotten pole #236123
August 11, 2022, Thursday
Time 2:00PM-4:00PM (2hrs.)
Area/s Affected:
Sitio Maasin, Brgy. Reyes, Banga
Reason/s: Relocation of pole #1565
August 13, 2022, Saturday
Time 9:00AM-4:00PM (7hrs.)
Area/s Affected:
Sitio Goodwino, Brgy. Canahay, Surallah
Reason/s: Extension of underbuilt
Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.