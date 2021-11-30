Socoteco 1 announces skeds of office operation on Nov. 30

HOLIDAY ADVISORY | In observance of the Bonifacio Day on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday)

SOCOTECO-I Main Office, Drive Thru in Brgy, Morales & EMR Collection Office will be CLOSED

SOCOTECO-I ASD2 at JP Laurel St., Surallah will only cater PAYMENT OF ELECTRICITY BILLS | DRIVE THRU & COLLECTION CENTERS (T'boli, Lake Sebu) | Collection time: 8:00AM - 3:30PM

24/7 Customer Service Center (CSC) is open to respond to your concerns.

TELEPHONE

831 (Marbel Tel)

228-9900 (Other Telcos)

MOBILE PHONE USERS

Smart 0998 592 4432