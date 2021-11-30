Socoteco 1 announces skeds of office operation on Nov. 30
Socoteco press release
HOLIDAY ADVISORY | In observance of the Bonifacio Day on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday)
SOCOTECO-I Main Office, Drive Thru in Brgy, Morales & EMR Collection Office will be CLOSED
SOCOTECO-I ASD2 at JP Laurel St., Surallah will only cater PAYMENT OF ELECTRICITY BILLS | DRIVE THRU & COLLECTION CENTERS (T'boli, Lake Sebu) | Collection time: 8:00AM - 3:30PM
24/7 Customer Service Center (CSC) is open to respond to your concerns.
TELEPHONE
831 (Marbel Tel)
228-9900 (Other Telcos)
MOBILE PHONE USERS
Smart 0998 592 4432