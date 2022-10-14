SOCOTECO 1 issues rate changes

RATE ADVISORY

Bumaba ang presyo ng kuryente (P0.34/kWh) ngayong buwan dahil sa pagbaba ng presyo ng langis.

Para sa RESIDENTIAL consumer na may 200kWh consumption, may P68.49 na bawas.

Ang mga singil na “Pass Through” ay ang mga singil na kinokolekta lamang ng SOCOTECO-1 mula sa mga konsumidor at ipinapadala sa naaangkop na ahensya ng gobyerno, generation charge para sa Power Sector Asset Liability and Management Corporation (PSALM) at power suppliers, transmission charge para sa transmission company o National Grid Corporation of the Phil. (NGCP).

SAVE ENERGY, SAVE CASH

Ano ang PSALM Adjustments?

Hanggang 0.18sentimo/kWh BAWAS sa singil sa kuryente simula June 2019 Collection period para sa lahat ng mga konsumidor na may konsumo noong January 2007-April 2010, July 2009-April 2010 at simula March 2010-December 2014.

Alinsunod ito sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Order dated 19 October 2017 on the implementation of the 10th-17th GRAM and 15th-16th ICERA DAA and 1st -5th ACRM True-up Adjustments, na may direktibang ibalik sa mga konsumidor ang sobrang singil ng NPC-PSALM (supplier).