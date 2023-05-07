Socoteco 1 power advisory for May 8, 9, 10

Scheduled service interruption on:

May 08, 2023 (Monday)

Time 9:00AM-3:00PM

Affected: B/Tasiman, B/Bacdulong, B/Takunel (Lake Sebu)

May 9, 2023 (Tuesday)

Time 9:00AM-3:00PM

Affected: B/Lake Seloton (Lake Sebu)

May 10, 2023 (Wednesday)

Time 9:00AM-12:00NN

Affected: S/Highway, BO3, P/Pag-asa, B/Punong Grande (Banga)

Time :00PM-4:00PM

Affected: B/Cabudian, Banga

Reasons: Relocation and replacement of poles.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.