Socoteco 1 power advisory for May 8, 9, 10
Socoteco advisory
Scheduled service interruption on:
May 08, 2023 (Monday)
Time 9:00AM-3:00PM
Affected: B/Tasiman, B/Bacdulong, B/Takunel (Lake Sebu)
May 9, 2023 (Tuesday)
Time 9:00AM-3:00PM
Affected: B/Lake Seloton (Lake Sebu)
May 10, 2023 (Wednesday)
Time 9:00AM-12:00NN
Affected: S/Highway, BO3, P/Pag-asa, B/Punong Grande (Banga)
Time :00PM-4:00PM
Affected: B/Cabudian, Banga
Reasons: Relocation and replacement of poles.
Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.