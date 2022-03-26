  Saturday Mar, 26 2022 11:06:55 AM

Socoteco 1 power interruption sked for March 27

Local News • 06:15 AM Sat Mar 26, 2022
19
By: 
Socoteco advisory

Scheduled service interruption on

March 27, 2022, Sunday

Time 9:00AM-4:00PM (7hours)

Affected:

Chinatown, Purok Masagana, Poticar Subdivision and Purok Bagong Sikat, Brgy. GPS (Koronadal)

Reasons: To facilitate the construction of 3 phase primary distribution line to supply power for Rimando Building located at Poticar Subdivision, Brgy. GPS, City of Koronadal

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

