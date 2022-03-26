Socoteco 1 power interruption sked for March 27
Socoteco advisory
Scheduled service interruption on
March 27, 2022, Sunday
Time 9:00AM-4:00PM (7hours)
Affected:
Chinatown, Purok Masagana, Poticar Subdivision and Purok Bagong Sikat, Brgy. GPS (Koronadal)
Reasons: To facilitate the construction of 3 phase primary distribution line to supply power for Rimando Building located at Poticar Subdivision, Brgy. GPS, City of Koronadal
*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.