Socoteco 1 power service interruption advisory for July 21

Narito po ang SCHEDULED POWER INTERRUPTION sa July 21, 2024 (Sunday)

Time:

*9:00 AM - 3:00 PM (6 hrs.)

Affected:

Little Baguio, Canahay, Surallah and Municipality of Lake Sebu

Reasons:

Massive line clearing due to heavy vegetation, replacement of damaged pin insulators, retightening loosed connections and other related maintenance activities.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.