  Sunday Jul, 21 2024 03:46:37 AM

Socoteco 1 power service interruption advisory for July 21

Local News • 21:45 PM Sat Jul 20, 2024
70
By: 
Socoteco 1 advisory

Narito po ang SCHEDULED POWER INTERRUPTION sa July 21, 2024 (Sunday)

Time:

*9:00 AM - 3:00 PM (6 hrs.)

Affected:

Little Baguio, Canahay, Surallah and Municipality of Lake Sebu

Reasons:

Massive line clearing due to heavy vegetation, replacement of damaged pin insulators, retightening loosed connections and other related maintenance activities.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Socoteco 1 power service interruption advisory for July 21

Narito po ang SCHEDULED POWER INTERRUPTION sa July 21, 2024 (Sunday) Time: *9:00 AM - 3:00 PM (6 hrs.) Affected: Little Baguio, Canahay,...

Cancelled NGCP scheduled power interruption

What: Cancelled notice of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines power service interruption  When: Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 8:00 -...

16 people in Zamboanga City speedboat mishap rescued

COTABATO CITY --- Emergency responders had promptly rescued 16 people together in a small speedboat that capsized a few miles off Zamboanga City on...

July billing up by P2.48 per kilowatt hour, Cotabato Light says

The overall residential rate of Cotabato Light is higher by P2.48 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this July, bringing the rate up to P9.60/kWh from P7.12/kWh...

Global IT glitch: NAIA flights affected; top banks up and running

MANILA – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is continuously monitoring and managing the situation arising from the global outage...