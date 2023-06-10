Socoteco 1 power service interruption advisory June 11

Scheduled service interruption on June 11, 2023, Sunday

Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9 hrs.)

Affected:

FEEDER 94

Portion of Banga covering the following:

Arandia Ricemill, Diente Ricemill, Valdevieso Ricemill, Blue Haven, Fortune Field, D’Southside Resort, Agricon’s/Felissa Resto, Cr. Kipot and Prk Bagong Silang of Brgy. Rizal, Brgy. Liwanay, Brgy. Kusan and Cinco

FEEDER 22

Surallah Poblacion, Solivio Ricemill, Villanueva Plains, Agan Homes Surallah, Causing Subd. Maunlad Surallah. Rapide Sur. Portion of Surallah Public Market, Friendly Mart.

Reason/s: massive line clearing, installation of stirrups at major circuits, re-fusing, re-tightening of loose connectors/cut-out terminal and other related activities.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.