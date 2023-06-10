  Saturday Jun, 10 2023 10:52:00 PM

Socoteco 1 power service interruption advisory June 11

Local News • 11:45 AM Sat Jun 10, 2023
188
By: 
Socoteco advisory

 

Scheduled service interruption on June 11, 2023, Sunday

Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9 hrs.)

Affected:

FEEDER 94

Portion of Banga covering the following:

Arandia Ricemill, Diente Ricemill, Valdevieso Ricemill, Blue Haven, Fortune Field, D’Southside Resort, Agricon’s/Felissa Resto, Cr. Kipot and Prk Bagong Silang of Brgy. Rizal, Brgy. Liwanay, Brgy. Kusan and Cinco

FEEDER 22

Surallah Poblacion, Solivio Ricemill, Villanueva Plains, Agan Homes Surallah, Causing Subd. Maunlad Surallah. Rapide Sur. Portion of Surallah Public Market, Friendly Mart.

Reason/s: massive line clearing, installation of stirrups at major circuits, re-fusing, re-tightening of loose connectors/cut-out terminal and other related activities.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Sulu hosts RPOC meeting for first time; prov’l govs call for BSKE polls postponement in BARMM

COTABATO CITY  - Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today presided over the...

South Cotabato board member Causing passed away

Narito ang facebook post ng kapatid ni Board Member Causing na si Berteni Causing na si Atty. Bertine "Toto" Causing: -- LYNDALE IS DEAD -- MY 3RD...

No clues yet on ambush of teacher in Maguindanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY - Investigators are still clueless on the near fatal ambush Thursday of a public school teacher in Datu Anggal Midtimbang town in...

MILG chief inspects construction of modern public market in Wao

COTABATO CITY - Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...

MILG-BARMM starts road to digital transformation

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) has started...