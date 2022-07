Socoteco-1 Surallah member-consumers to elect district BOD

TO ALL MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS OF SURALLAH DISTRICT:

DISTRICT ELECTION IN SURALLAH

CANDIDATE : MS. JEANLY S. PARREÑO (LONE CANDIDATE)

Date of Election: July 9, 2022

Voting Center: LIBERTAD CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

(In case of a Lone Candidate: Only 1 voting precinct shall be opened as per Section 5 of the Guidelines on the Conduct of District Elections for ECs)

Voting Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 NN ONLY

REMINDERS:

NO PROXY VOTING- ONLY BONAFIDE SOCOTECO-I MEMBER CONSUMER OWNERS CAN VOTE

BRING: SOCOTECO-I MEMBERSHIP ID CARD/OR BILL

ALWAYS WEAR YOUR FACEMASK

EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE!

FROM: DISTRICT ELECTION COMMITTEE