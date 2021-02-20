Socoteco announces Sunday day-long power interruption

POWER ADVISORY:

Scheduled power interruption on February 21, 2021, Sunday, 8:00AM-5:00PM (9hrs.)

Areas affected:

Feeder 91

Portion of Banga covering the following: P/Valencia, San Vicente, Malaya, El Nonok, El Negros Brgy.,Javellana Cornmill, Fordson Ricemill, SPC

Feeder 92

Portion of Banga covering the following: Crossing 2 Banga, Sitio Hinigaran, B/ Reyes, Sitio Highway and Katilingban of B/ Rizal-3 and Brgy. Punong Grande, Ckt. 20 Metros going Pedregosa Ricemill, Brgy. Cabudian, Brgy. Rizal-3, Brgy Reyes,

Feeder 93

Portion of Banga covering the following: Banga Poblacion, Brgy. Rizal (Pob)., Brgy Yanco, Brgy. Improgo, Brgy Benitez, and Brgy Rang-ay

Feeder 94

Portion of Banga covering the following: Arandia Ricemill, Diente Ricemill, Valdevieso Ricemill, Blue Haven, Fortune Field, D’Southside Resort, Agricon’s/Felissa Resto, Cr. Kipot and Prk Bagong Silang of Brgy. Rizal, Brgy. Liwanay, Brgy. Kusan and Cinco (Transferred from Feeder 22 of Dajay S/S) Surallah Municipal Hall, SOCOTECO-1 Area Office, Portion of Surallah Public Market, Zone 2, 3 & 4, Brgy Hall of Zone 5 and Portion of Liwanay Banga.

Feeder 95

Portion of Banga covering: Brgys Cabuling, San Jose, Lamba, and P/ Bliss Rizal. Brgys. Matlong, Derilon, Lam Apus, Lambingi, Lampari, (Puroks Malinong, Mabuhay, Malipayon and Mainuswagon of Brgy Benitez) Portion Of T’Boli covering: Brgys. Talufo, Lambuling, Lamhako and Lamsalome Lamian Surallah

Reasons: Re-energization of Feeder 91, recloser, replacement of Feeder 92 and 93 vacuum recloser due to hotspots. Replacement of 1 unit grounded 100kVAR capacitor & preventive maintenance activities by TSD and Area Maintenance

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap..