Socoteco issues power advisory for July 31

POWER ADVISORY: Scheduled power interruption on July 31, 2021, Saturday

Time 8:00AM-3:00PM (7 hrs.)

Area/s affected:

FEEDER 93

Portion of BANGA: Brgy. Poblacion, Brgy. Rizal (Pob), Brgy. Yanco, Brgy. Improgo, Brgy. Benitez, Brgy. Rang-ay)

Reasons: Massive line clearing, replacement of rotten poles and

other preventive and corrective maintenance activities.

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.