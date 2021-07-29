  Thursday Jul, 29 2021 06:32:26 PM

Socoteco issues power advisory for July 31

Local News • 17:15 PM Thu Jul 29, 2021
NDBC NCA /DXOM-RADYO BIDA KORONADAL

POWER ADVISORY: Scheduled power interruption on July 31, 2021, Saturday

Time 8:00AM-3:00PM (7 hrs.)

Area/s affected:

FEEDER 93

Portion of BANGA: Brgy. Poblacion, Brgy. Rizal (Pob), Brgy. Yanco, Brgy. Improgo, Brgy. Benitez, Brgy. Rang-ay)

Reasons: Massive line clearing, replacement of rotten poles and

other preventive and corrective maintenance activities.

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

