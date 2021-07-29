Socoteco issues power advisory for July 31
16
By:
NDBC NCA /DXOM-RADYO BIDA KORONADAL
POWER ADVISORY: Scheduled power interruption on July 31, 2021, Saturday
Time 8:00AM-3:00PM (7 hrs.)
Area/s affected:
FEEDER 93
Portion of BANGA: Brgy. Poblacion, Brgy. Rizal (Pob), Brgy. Yanco, Brgy. Improgo, Brgy. Benitez, Brgy. Rang-ay)
Reasons: Massive line clearing, replacement of rotten poles and
other preventive and corrective maintenance activities.
*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.