Soldier, 2 cohorts arrested for gunrunning in Zamboanga

COTABATO CITY - Police agents seized assorted firearms, including an M60 mahinegun, from three gunrunners, among them an Army corporal, entrapped in Zamboanga City before dawn Sunday.

In a statement, the regional office of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-9 said Corporal Alkhaizer Samson Balboa and his two accomplices, Rodolfo Concepcion Ilenado, Jr. and Remar Taburada Hadjiri, are now detained.

The CIDG-9 said they are to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Balboa, Ilenado and Hadjiri were arrested after selling three M16 assault rifles, an M60 machinegun and two .45 caliber pistols to non-uniformed CIDG-19 agents during a tradeoff in the La Terazza Hotel along Gov. Cammins Avenue in Zamboanga City.

Their arrest was preceded by the fall in a similar police operation last October in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao of two soldiers, Sergeants Gleen Aragones Sangyao and Reynaldo Dechavez Dichosa, and Patrolman Eliver Jay Angot Soverano, for selling assault rifles and handguns for P500,000 to policemen disguised as followers of a political warlord.

The CIDG-9 said Balboa, Ilenada and Hadjiri are now being interrogated to determine the sources of the firearms they sold to agents during the sting that led to their arrest.

The entrapment operation that led to their arrest was assisted by units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Police Regional Office-9, and the Zamboanga City police.

The CIDG-9 said criminal cases shall be filed against Balboa, Ilenada and Hadjiri within the week. (John Felix Unson)