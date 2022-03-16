  Wednesday Mar, 16 2022 05:28:32 PM

Soldier commits suicide in hostile Maguindanao town

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:15 PM Wed Mar 16, 2022
16
By: 
John M. Unson

DATU SAUDI AMPATUAN, Maguindanao - A member of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Barangay Kabinge here.

Barangay officials and personnel of the Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipal Police found the cadaver of Private 1st Class Manuel Catalan on Wednesday, three days after he was seen walking along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Kabinge here.

The spot were Catalan committed suicide is within range of snipers in the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter which operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The Datu Saudi Municipal Police Station and officials of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion are still probing on the suicide incident.

The 40th IB is a component-unit of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM Manila office gets aid from EU thru Subatra programme

Christoph Wagner, Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to the Philippines, led the turnover ceremony held at the BLOMM Office on 14 March 2022...

Soldier commits suicide in hostile Maguindanao town

DATU SAUDI AMPATUAN, Maguindanao - A member of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in...

Isa pa patay sa pamamaril sa DOS, Maguindanao

HNDI NA UMABOT SA PAGAMUTAN ang isang lalaki matapos na ito ay pagbabarilin mag a-alas dose ng tanghali kanina sa Barangay Poblacion Dalican, Datu...

Shabu trafficker connected to terror group arrested in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents entrapped Tuesday another shabu dealer in Maguindanao linked to the Dawlah Islamiya terror group....

Dawlah Islamiya leader surrenders in Lanao Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A sub-leader of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) surrendered to military authorities in Lanao del Sur after being...