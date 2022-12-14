Soldier form Awang, Maguindanao shot, hurt fellow soldier

COTABATO CITY – An Army private was injured after he was shot by his colleague in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur over the weekend, the police today said.

In a belated report Brig. General Neil Alinsañgan, police director for Zamboanga peninsula, identified the victim as Private First Class Albert Alain, 25, of the 549th Engineering Battalion base in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte and the suspect as Corporal Erwin Quevbe.

Both Alain and Queve belonged to the 549th Army Engineering Battalion based in Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Alinsañgan said the shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. on Saturday in Barangay Militar, Tukuran town.

Citing police report from provincial police office, Alinsañgan said Alain was allegedly shot by Queve for still unknown reason.

The two travelled in convoy from Awang to Pagadian City and had a stopover in Tukuran when the shooting occurred, Alinsañgan said.

Although injured, Alain managed to return fire forcing Queve to sped away toward Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao Del Norte.

Responding policemen brought Alain to a hospital in Labangan Zamboanga del Sur for medical treatment.

Scene of the crime operatives found eight empty shells for caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

Alain claimed robbery could be the possible motive since he was carrying an undetermined amount of money he loaned from lending company.

Queve remained at large. It was unclear if he was injured too or not.